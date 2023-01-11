Meridian police have identified a man wanted for questioning in connection with Monday afternoon’s armed robbery at a local check cashing/payday loan business.
Travis Burkes, 40, is the individual identified by MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens as the person they want to question about the early afternoon robbery at Money Now, located at 824 45th Ave. No arrests have been made and the case is under investigation.
Investigation also continues for an unrelated mid-day armed robbery that also occurred Monday in the Eighth Street area of Meridian.
According to Stevens, tellers at Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union, located at 809 26th Ave., said a unknown male entered the lobby, but did not make demands at first. He then demanded money, they said, and left with an undisclosed amount. He was last seen on foot traveling west on Ninth Street, the detective said.
The robber is described as 6’3”-6’4”, slender build and in his late 20s to 30s. He wore a black hooded jacked, camouflage pants, brown boots, gloves and a mask, Stevens said.
Juvenile Shooting
In an unrelated incident, MPD is asking the public to come forward with any information about a shooting Monday that left a teenager injured.
Stevens said a 911 call about the shooting, which took place in the 2200 block of 30th Avenue, at 8:14 p.m. A 17-year-old was shot in the head and airlifted to Jackson for treatment.
Anyone with information about either robbery or the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477 or the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893.
