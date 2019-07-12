Meridian police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday night in Meridian.
Meridian Police Cheif Benny Dubose said a male victim came to the police station around 8 p.m. and said he was robbed at gunpoint at the Bonita Lakes Walmart.
The man, who wasn't harmed, said two black males wearing ski masks held him up and took his money.
Dubose said authorities are looking at video footage to identify the suspects.
