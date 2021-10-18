Meridian police are searching for suspects after a shooting late Sunday left one man dead.
MPD Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded to a shots fired call about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Myrtlewood Drive. On the way, she said dispatch updated officers that someone had been shot.
The victim, who was described as a 23-year-old male, died of his injuries, Luebbers said. The victim’s name has not been released.
Luebbers said as of Monday afternoon, investigators are still working to discover exactly what happened and identify suspects.
Several homes in the area have cameras installed, and Luebbers said residents are encouraged to contact police if they see anything on the footage that could shed light on the shooting.
“A lot of that area has cameras on their houses,” she said. “Especially let us know if they see anything odd about that time.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 844-485-8477.
