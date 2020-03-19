Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said a 25-year-old man was killed after being ejected from a motorcycle around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday night. The man's identity has not been released. Meridian police are investigating the case.
Man killed in motorcycle accident
Bianca Moorman
