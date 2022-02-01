The Meridian Police Department on Tuesday responded to a shooting that left a man injured.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded to the call at 12:40 p.m. to the 2300 block of 24th Avenue where one man had been shot.
“At this time the Meridian Police Department can confirm a male juvenile was shot multiple times,” she said Tuesday afternoon.
An initial investigation led officers to believe the victim and the shooter, who fled before police arrived, knew each other, Luebbers said.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.