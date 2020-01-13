A suspect is in custody following the death of a woman Monday morning at a Meridian motel.
James Starks, 30, appeared before Judge Robbie Jones in Meridian municipal court Monday afternoon. Starks waived his preliminary hearing.
Meridian police are investigating the death of the woman.
Lauderdale Coroner Clayton Cobler said a woman between the ages of 20 to 30 was found dead with a gunshot wound around 6:30 a.m. at Americas Best Value Inn on St. Paul Street in Meridian.
The body was taken to a crime lab for an autopsy, he said. Her identity was not immediately released.
Meridian police were not immediately available for comment.
Please check back for updates.
