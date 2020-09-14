The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting death of a man found on Sunday.
Deputies received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. of someone who had been shot in the 3300 block of Highway 11 and 80, LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Calhoun said when deputies arrived, they found a man in the yard dead with gunshot wounds.
The man was identified as Johnny Armstrong III, 32, of Lauderdale County.
Armstrong lived in the area where he was found, Calhoun said.
The sheriff's department asks anyone with information about the crime to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS.
