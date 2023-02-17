A Meridian man injured in a car crash Wednesday has died from his injuries, Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Friday.
Damian Devon Barfield, 28, was airlifted to Jackson for treatment after his vehicle left the road and struck a mobile home in the 800 block of Hall Road about 10:30 p.m.. A young child was injured in the crash as well and was also taken to Jackson for treatment.
No further information about the child’s condition was available.
Sheriff Billy Sollie told the Lauderdale County Supervisors on Thursday the crash was the second time a car had struck the mobile home.
“That’s twice that particular trailer has been hit by a car,” he said.
Calhoun said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.
