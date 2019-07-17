Man convicted of 1998 Union murder dies in prison

A man once sentenced to death for the 1998 robbery and murder of a Union store owner has died in prison.
Howard Dean Goodin, 65 , died Tuesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman after an extended illness, according to Sunflower County coroner Heather Burton.
The cause of death was not released, but Burton said Goodin had been in the hospital and had a do not resuscitate order.
Mississippi Department of Corrections spokeswoman Grace Fisher confirmed the death in an email Wednesday. The cause and manner of Goodin's death is pending an autopsy, she said.
Goodin was convicted of the Nov. 5, 1998 robbery and shooting death of 64-year-old Willis Rigdon of Union. At Goodin’s trial, a surveillance tape played in court showed that Goodin entered Rigdon's store in Union and stole cash, a VCR and videotape, according to court documents.
The tape also showed Rigdon raising his hands as he was led at gunpoint from the store and forced into his own pickup truck. Rigdon was shot with a pistol after a short trip down a nearby dirt road. He was dumped in a ditch and died later at a hospital.
After Goodin's indictment for armed robbery and capital murder in Newton County, the case was moved to Lamar County, where Goodin was convicted on both counts in May 1999. Goodin was then sentenced to death by lethal injection.
The Mississippi Supreme Court in 2012 threw out Goodin’s death sentence on grounds that he was mentally disabled. The case was sent back to Newton County for resentencing, where a judge sentenced Goodin to life in prison.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
