Man cleared in July 28 Meridian fatal shooting; suspect sought

A man charged with capital murder last week has been exonerated after a suspect turned himself in, Meridian police said.
Sedricious Deshawn Wallace, 20, of Toomsuba had been charged in connection with the July 28 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Bond Mansour of Tupelo.
Wallace was cleared of any involvement in the case after a suspect turned himself in to the Meridian Police Department, the MPD said in a statement.
Wallace has been released and exonerated of any charges, MPD Officer Rachel McCord said.
Police say a suspect, who is a minor, gave them details of his involvement in the incident. The suspect has been charged with capital murder and armed robbery, police said.
In a Meridian Police Department news release on Monday, Robert Byrd, 17, is listed as being charged on Aug. 21 with capital murder and armed robbery.
Police said they would not discuss any charges related to Byrd because of his age.
"He's being charged as an adult but we can't release the name because he's a juvenile," McCord said.
Police are looking for another suspect, Ladarious Fowler, who is considered armed and dangerous. Fowler has an active felony warrant for capital murder, police said.
Anyone with any information on Fowler's whereabouts is urged to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.
