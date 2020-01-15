Man charged with armed robbery of Meridian Citi Trends

Meridian police arrested a 21-year-old man Tuesday morning in connection with an armed robbery this month in Meridian.
Patrick Harvey Jr. is accused of an armed robbery at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Citi Trends clothing store on North Frontage Road, Meridian police said. A witness at the scene identified Harvey as the suspect, police said.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's deputies assisted Meridian Police with Harvey's apprehension at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Harvey has a $500,000 bond and is being detained at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility awaiting a court appearance scheduled Monday, Jan. 27.
