Man charged again in 2017 Meridian murder

A man accused of a 2017 murder in Meridian was charged in the same case on Monday in city court.
Aundre Tubbs of Meridian was charged in the Jan. 1, 2017 murder of Jeffrey Pope, 25, of Meridian, after turning himself to police in February of that year.
Pope died sometime before 5 a.m. on New Year's Day and his body was discovered at 16th Street and 16th Avenue.
The charge against Tubbs was later dismissed due to lack of evidence.
Tubbs is also a suspect in the October 2017 death of Demetrius Burge, 35, who died following a shooting on the 1800 block of 17th Avenue. Robert L. McDonald is another suspect in that case.
Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose said Tubbs will have a preliminary hearing at a later date. Dubose could not confirm if Tubbs has a bond.
