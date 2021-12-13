A man is behind bars after a shooting at Frank Berry Apartments early Saturday.
Meridian Police Department Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded a shooting early Dec. 11, where they found one apartment had been damaged by gunfire.
“The apartment was occupied at the time of the shooting,” Luebbers said.
An investigation identified Brosalynn Smith as a suspect, and he was captured several hours later, Luebbers said.
“Smith was taken into custody a few hours later in Old Marion Road Apartments,” she said.
Smith is charged with shooting into a dwelling. His bond was set at $50,000.
