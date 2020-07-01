A DeSoto County man faces several charges after leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase through East Mississippi Tuesday afternoon.
Jeremiah Lance Booker, 18, of Horn Lake, was arrested following the chase, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Calhoun said around 2 p.m., deputies attempted to stop Booker at a light on Hwy. 19 North. Booker refused to stop, so deputies initiated a pursuit to Interstate 59 South towards Laurel, he said.
Once he was on Interstate 59, Booker drove into the median near the Pachuta exit, got out of the car and ran into the woods before being apprehended by deputies, Calhoun said.
Authorities estimated Booker was driving 110 mph during the chase, Calhoun said.
During Booker’s arrest, deputies determined that the car he was driving was stolen from DeSoto County, Calhoun said.
Booker has been charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, switched tag/license plate, improper lane usage, five counts of disregard of a traffic device, driving on the wrong side of the road, no driver’s license, no liability insurance and no seat belt.
He is being held at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Detention Facility on a $23,100 bond.
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Meridian Police Department assisted during chase, Calhoun said.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department will be contacted and Booker could face more charges, he said.
