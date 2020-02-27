Man accused of using false identity, counterfeit check to buy car in Meridian

A local car dealership reported to police that a man used a false identity and a counterfeit check to buy a car worth more than $23,000, Meridian Police said.
Officers arrested 43-year-old Adrian Turner Wednesday afternoon and charged him with felony uttering/forgery and false pretense, according to a news release. Turner has a total bond of $55,000.
Kemper County sheriff's deputies helped police arrest Turner while he was driving the car, police said.
Turner was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail and had an initial court appearance Thursday.
His preliminary and bond hearing is scheduled for Monday.
