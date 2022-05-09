MAKIN' MUSIC: Jimmie Rodgers Festival in full swing

The 69th Annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival is in full swing this week, with a host of events planned around town.
The long-running festival celebrates the music of Rodgers, known as “the Father of Country Music. The 2022 lineup is spread out over nine days, with most of this year’s performances at the historic Temple Theatre.
“This year, we have something for everyone, every day of the week,” said Leslie Lee, executive director of the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation. “Wednesday has forever been known as Gospel Night, so we wanted to do that again with the upbeat contemporary flair of our own Meridian native, Todd Tilghman. Much like Rodgers, who influenced all genres of American music, this year’s lineup will include artists performing blues, rock & roll, and country. In addition, we have included a variety of offerings like our music history symposium at The Max on Tuesday, May 10.”
The symposium focuses on Rodger’s life and legacy with a live performance by Britt Gully at 6 p.m.
Tilghman is set to perform at the Temple at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Once a little-known pastor of Meridian’s Cornerstone Church, he’s now a nationally-recognized musician as the winner of Season 18 of NBC’s “The Voice.”
Tilghman says he’s excited about performing in front of a hometown crowd.
“I’ve been busy but returning to Meridian to perform at this beautiful venue is thrilling,” he said. “People have always loved gospel music, and I am delighted to kick off this week of festival music,” he says.
Mississippi native Randy Houser brings the country to the Temple stage on Thursday, May 12. Local artists Lach Thornton, Hannah Whatley, and Emily White will open for the contemporary country singer/songwriter. Houser and his full band will perform their #1 hits such as “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and "Goodnight Kiss.”
White says she is honored to be opening for Houser alongside Thornton and Whatley.
“I’ve had the opportunity to meet [Houser] a handful of times in the past few years,” she said. “He’s one of the many crowning jewels that have come from Meridian’s music scene. I’m so excited.”
Thornton is the youth division winner of the 97OKK Jimmie Rodgers Singer/Songwriter Competition. As the contest winner, Thornton also claims the honor of opening for the Eli Young Band Saturday night.
On Friday, May 13, there's a party starting with a beer wagon parade through downtown Meridian, complete with the Budweiser Clydesdales. Later, Tristan Tritt, son of country music legend Travis Tritt, brings a heavier rock-driven performance in contrast to his family’s Outlaw Country music roots.
Virginia natives Crawford & Power will follow Tritt performing their unique sound with roots in country, Americana, and southern rock. Finally, headliner Frank Foster brings his “Rowdy Reputation” to the city hall lawn. This rural Louisiana native and former oilfield man has taken his songs from the campfire to the coliseum.
On Saturday, May 14, the fun continues at 5 p.m. as festival-goers can look forward to live music at 5 p.m. on the City Hall lawn featuring Parish County Line, Chapel Hart, Vasti Jackson, and the Eli Young Band.
John Pate from Nashville will also open for the Eli Young Band. Pate is the winner of the adult division of 97OKK Jimmie Rodgers Singer/Songwriter Competition.
The festival wraps up on Sunday, May 15, with a New Orleans-style brunch from 1-3 p.m. at The MAX with the soulful sounds of “The Spirit of New Orleans.”
Ken Rainey, a long-time promoter of the festival, stresses how important it is to fill the seats for all these performances.
“We need to support local, show these artists how much it means to our city for them to come to Meridian,” he said.
Tickets to the fest can be purchased at The Temple Theatre box office or online at jimmierodgers.com.
