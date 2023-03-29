Maker Faire slated for this weekend

Maker Faire Meridian returns to downtown this weekend for those who are amateur engineers, craftsmen and artists and those who are simply curious and fascinated by the world around them.
Billed by organizers as a great show-and-tell event for all ages, the Maker Faire will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday at the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum located in the historic Soule Steam Feed Works at 1808 4th Street in downtown Meridian.
Admission to the Maker Faire is free for attendees, as well as for participating makers.
Maker Faire is a partnership between the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum and MAKE:Community Inc.
The 8th annual event, a celebration of the Maker Movement, is a family-friendly showcase of invention and creativity, said Greg Hatcher, producer of the Maker Faire. It brings together tech enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkerers, food artisans, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, artists, students and commercial exhibitors.
Attendees will see exhibits on long rifles, an organ grinder, garden composting and handcrafting long rifles. Hands-on demonstrations are also scheduled in foundry mold making, costume construction, blacksmithing and basketweaving.
Eagle Maker Hub from the University of Southern Mississippi will demonstrate types of equipment and projects such as laser cutting and 3D printing. Northeast High School art students and teacher Cary Haycox will help participants create T-shirts and paper art featuring Meridian manhole covers and Soule gear parts. The Lamar School robotics team will demonstrate their latest robot and a 3D printer. The Meridian Symphony Association will bring its instrument zoo to the event. The Lauderdale County 4-H sewing club will demonstrate how to make pillowcase dresses.
For more information on the Maker Faire, visit makerfairemeridian.com.
