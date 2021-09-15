Maker Faire returns to Meridian this weekend

The Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum at historic Soulé Steam Works has partnered with MAKE: Community to present the Sixth Annual Maker Faire Meridian on Sept. 18-19, 2021.
Makers range from robotics to science to art instructions to metal casting to drones.
“We are always amazed at the Makers that participate,” Greg Hatcher, producer of the Maker Faire, said in a news release. “We live in a creative community with great folks willing to share with others. One of my favorite things about the event: everyone leaves with a smile.”
In 2019, Makers demonstrated activities with a wide range of interests and shared what they were doing with visitors aged 5 to 91.
“Like so many events, Maker Faire Meridian was canceled in 2020,” Hatcher said. “This year safety measures will be in place during this event including social distancing, hand sanitizing and optional face masks. Makers will be hosted outside and in open air areas. We remind our guests, if they are feeling unwell, have fever or cold-like symptoms, please stay at home for the safety of others.”
New for this year’s Maker Faire, artist Larenzo Harry will share how he became a self-taught artist and will inspire the artist in everyone along with a hands-on grid exercise. Meridian Council for the Arts will provide a Mini Art Float activity where attendees can show their talents by decorating a miniature boat. A father-son team from Nashville will present a Japanese culinary demonstration that you can even sample.
Returning will be makers from the Lamar County Technical Center in Purvis with student projects including their robot, Chip Megahertz. The Boy Scouts will provide another interesting demonstration of outdoor activities. Windy Hill Foundry will demonstrate iron casting. Meridian Community College Industrial Technology students will share their latest work.
Many art-inspired activities, musicians, drones, 3-D printing and other interesting Maker demonstrations will be shown.
In addition, this year Maker Faire Meridian is held in conjunction with the Mississippi Science Fest, an event that showcases science, technology, engineering, and mathematic industries, organizations, and innovation happening across the state.
Hands on science demonstrations and experiments will provide fun learning.
There is no charge to be a maker or to attend. Admission is free, but obtaining a ticket is suggested and available at Eventbrite.com. Admission will be available onsite by providing your name, email address and zip code.
