Maker Faire returns to Meridian this weekend

The Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum at the Soulé Steam Feed Works is partnering with MAKE: Community to host the 7th Annual Maker Faire Meridian on Saturday and Sunday.
The free event, held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, features makers from around the region. Makers range from robotics to artists to metal casting to honey bees, according to Greg Hatcher, producer of the fair.
“We are excited each year to learn what Makers will participate,” Hatcher said in a news release. “Mississippi is a very creative place that encourages folks to use their talents in a variety of ways. Some Makers create things for their own use, while others make for their friends, community or public markets.”
New for this year’s Maker Faire, Meridian Council for the Arts will offer a “Tape Art” activity so attendees can show their creative talent.
Other activities:
• Meridian Restorations Foundation will introduce their “Build & Learn at Merrehope” project. After learning about local architecture and preservation, young makers will build their own miniature structures.
• Johnson Honey Farm will present information about bees, honey and visitors will have the opportunity to make a beeswax candle.
• Magnolia Quilt Guild invites everyone to sit and stitch alongside some of Meridian’s finest quilters. Everyone is encouraged to join in as the guild makes a new quilt. Demonstrations of various quilting techniques will be presented.
• The Choctaw Area Boy Scouts are back again this year to share some of their latest making experiences.
• Meridian Symphony Association will bring the Instrument Zoo so folks of all ages can test their musical talent.
• The Rose Hill Company of Storytellers, dressed in period costume, will tell some of the stories that are buried in Rose Hill Cemetery which, among others, will include members of the Soulé Family, plus the Gypsy Queen.
• Lamar School Raider Robotics will demonstrate their robots.
Hatcher said he brought the event to Meridian because of the positive message it brings to people from all walks of life.
He hopes that everyone “leaves the event with a smile.”
About Maker Faire:
Hatcher describes Maker Faire as the Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth. As a celebration of the Maker Movement, it’s a family-friendly showcase of invention and creativity that gathers together tech enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkerers, food artisans, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, artists, students, along with commercial exhibitors, he said.
Makers come to show their creations. Attendees come to glimpse the future and to learn to become makers themselves.
For more information, visit www.meridian.makerfaire.com or contact Hatcher at 601-693-9905, makerfairemeridian@comcast.net.
