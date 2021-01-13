Magnolia Middle's Angela McQuarley named to state advisory council

Veteran educator Angela McQuarley doesn't expect to be recognized for her efforts, but she's humbled to share her ideas with other school leaders across the state.
“I'm really excited,” said the principal at Magnolia Middle School. “I'm always behind the scenes. I can just sit back and let everyone else be recognized. I'm not the who likes being in the limelight.”
McQuarley, who has been the principal at Magnolia for the last 10 years, is one of 29 Mississippi school leaders named to the State Superintendent of Education’s inaugural Principal Advisory Council. Members of the council will prove input to the state superintendent on the issues facing Mississippi schools.
“The Principal Advisory Council will be an important feedback loop for me understanding what is working and what needs improvement in schools,” State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright said in a media release.
“We are extremely proud to have one of our leaders selected to represent our community and East Mississippi on Dr. Wright’s advisory council,” MPSD Superintendent Amy Carter said. “Mrs. McQuarley’s vast experience, as well as her knowledge, will be an asset as she shares ways we can continue to improve educational opportunities for students throughout our state.”
McQuarley said she's looking forward to collaborating with other school leaders across the state.
“To know that I have a voice in making decisions,” she said. “It's very exciting to know that I will be able to share my expertise."
McQuarley said she was chosen for the council based on her experience. Her leadership helped both Parkview Elementary and Magnolia become successful schools.
The secret to her success, McQuarley said, is getting parents involved and encouraging her staff to follow her vision.
"When you are surrounded by great people, the job tends to be a lot easier,” she said.
McQuarley's first council meeting will be held via ZOOM on Jan. 26.
“I'm looking forward to it,” she said. “It's going to be interesting.”
