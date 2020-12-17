Magnolia Middle staff create Christmas cheer for nursing home residents

Painting joyful messages is one way a local school is spreading holiday cheer to local nursing homes during the Christmas season.
Magnolia Middle School chorus teacher Barbara Sanders said the idea for Painting with a Twist came from the school’s art teacher, LaQuintin Garner.
The project was supposed to involve students, but with students taking classes online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, school staff decided to take on the task. The paintings were delivered on Thursday.
“We are not all artists, so we hope that we will do a good job that the nursing home residents will be blessed with it,” she said.
Sanders said that even though painting was new to her, she knows her artwork is going to a good cause.
“I'm really feeling satisfied that I'm being bold to step up and do something different,” she said. “I really feel good because my art project will get in the hands of someone and make a difference in their life. That's important to me.”
Sanders hopes the paintings will provide joy to those who haven't seen their families during the pandemic.
“We think this will remind them that we love them and we care about them,” she said. “We wish them the best and we hope that next year they will be able to celebrate with their family.
