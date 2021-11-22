MAGNOLIA MARATHON
QUITMAN - Graveside services for Mr. William McGruder will be Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, 11 a.m., at New Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery, Enterprise. Viewing: Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, 12-6 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.
Rebecca Anne York, 25, of Meridian, Miss., passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at her residence. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
