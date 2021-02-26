Meridian Community College’s 2021 Humanities Teacher of the Year Joshua Maeda will present the lecture, “Why Live – Isn’t There an App for That?,” on Thursday, March 4, at 2 p.m. in the McCain Theater on the MCC campus.
The Mississippi Humanities Council honors outstanding humanities instructors annually from colleges and universities in the state through its Humanities Teachers Awards, which celebrate these educators and promote continued interest in the humanities. Honorees are asked to deliver a public presentation in connection with the recognition.
An MCC alumnus, Maeda joined the College full-time in 2011 and today teaches English, philosophy and world religions.
