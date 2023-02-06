The Community Health Improvement Network is inviting the Meridian community to a free lunch and learn facts about ways to prevent a heart attack. The event will be held on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 12 noon at Meridian Community College Workforce Development Center, located at 1524-Highway 19 North in Meridian. Cardiac Nurse Practitioner, Allyn Sisson, from the Cardiovascular Institute of the South will be the presenter at the event.
CHIN President Beverly Knox said, “Improving the health of your heart can prevent a heart attack."
Sisson said, “A heart attack occurs when the flow of blood to the heart is severely reduced or blocked. The blockage is usually due to a buildup of fat, cholesterol and other substances in the heart arteries."
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, heart disease is the number one cause of death in Mississippi. The department said people can help prevent heart disease and stroke by getting active, eating smart and getting regular checkups. Mississippi is one of the top states in the nation for heart attack and stroke deaths, health care professional said. Obesity, smoking, diet and inactivity bring heart disease to Mississippians early in life and cuts their lives short, they said. Approximately 8,000 Mississippians a year die from heart disease.
The lunch and learn will be one of the many community health education events sponsored by CHIN in partnership with Meridian area organizations, churches and hospitals. “The Lunch and Learn events include open dialogue between community residents and medical professionals with health screening opportunities. This is the most valued component of the event because these discussions can help catch or even prevent more serious illnesses,” Knox said.
The stated mission of CHIN is to facilitate collaboration among community and provider partners to create joint programs and cooperative ventures that improve and sustain health care access and quality delivery, especially for underserved and underprivileged populations, in Lauderdale County and the surrounding area.
CHIN, a rural health network, is the new program focus for The Montgomery Institute. Current CHIN partners include: Anderson Regional Health System, Alliance Health Center, City of Meridian, East Central Healthnet, East Mississippi Business Development Corporation, Greater Meridian Health Clinic, MS State Department of Health, Meridian Community College, Meridian Housing Authority, Mississippi State University-Meridian, Ochsner Rush Health Systems, The Free Clinic of Meridian, Weems Community Mental Health and the Phil Hardin Foundation.
