Lt. Rita Jack named communications officer for Meridian Police Dept.

Meridian Police Department Lt. Rita Jack is adding communications officer to the list of numerous hats she wears.
“Anytime I’m able to further serve the city of Meridian in a higher capacity or have more responsibility assigned to me, I’m honored,” said Jack. “Because I love a challenge.”
Jack started in the public works department as a senior secretary, which allowed her to witness the power of local government firsthand.
She then took the test to become a police officer, and hasn't looked back.
“Working as a police officer since 1998, I have gained a deeper understanding of not only the needs of the department, but the needs of the community,” said Jack.
Jack will also continue her work as Neighborhood Watch program coordinator, which means added responsibilities.
“Normally I do provide the media interviews for those projects that I personally handle, whereas now I’ll be communications officer for the entire department,” Jack said. “What I hope to do is provide the public with information that will assist them in keeping current with police efforts and update the public whenever when can of any criminal incident."
One thing Jack is looking forward to is an initiative she's leading to increase the number of officers on the city's streets.
“I’ve been assigned to launch recruitment efforts, where I will work with our advertising agency to design ads and work towards a campaign to do outreach to recruit excellent candidates for out deparmtent and our community,” said Jack. “I am your neighborhood watch program coordinator, I’m your communications officer, I do serve in other areas in the department, but these are two of the three main functions. “
