Mississippi Power residential customers using 1,000 kilowatts of electricity per month will see an average savings of nearly $3 on their total monthly bill, the company said Monday.
The Mississippi Public Service Commission approved the company’s annual fuel filing this week, reducing the fuel portion of customers’ bills by 10 percent, according to a news release.
“Combined with the $2.17 roll-off of the PEP surcharge from bills in December, a residential customer using 1,000 (kilowatts) of electricity will see a reduction of more than $5 on their bills,” the news release stated.
