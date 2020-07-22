Love Out Loud volunteers help build beds

Bianca Moorman / The Meridian Star
Caitlin Hatcher and Charlee Castle stain a frame for a bed that will be built by Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that helps provide beds for community members who don't have them. As part of Love Out Loud, volunteers in the area decided to spend their Wednesday prepping materials to build beds. The beds will be assembled at a separate location or built at the home of where it is delivered. For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, visit www.shpbeds.org/chapter/ms-meridian or www.facebook.com/SHPMeridian. Love Out Loud is a week-long community service event that runs through Friday. To volunteer, visit www.lolmeridian.com.
