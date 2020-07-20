Love Out Loud underway in Meridian with service and prayers

Washing cars, having a moment of prayer and packing goodie bags to be delivered to essential workers, are some ways a local volunteers are trying to give back to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual Love Out Loud volunteer event began Monday morning at Northcrest Baptist Church in Meridian with young people washing cars and others packing goodie bags to be delivered to essential workers. Other volunteers spent time filling bags with quarters to be delivered to local laundromats with notes that had words of encouragement.
Wade Phillips, the executive pastor at Northcrest Baptist Church, said Love Out Loud's typical events, such as going to L.O.V.E ’s Kitchen to provide hair cuts and having the morning worship services, have been changed due to COVID-19 precautions.
Phillips said even during a pandemic, however, volunteers can serve the community while showing the love of God.
Service events will take place from 9 a.m. to noon each day this week.
“We had to kind of scale back on a lot of things that we are doing this year,” Phillips said. “We are just doing the best we can under these circumstances."
Andrea Bredow, a recent transplant to the Meridian area, said the week-long events are helping her to get to know her community.
“I just wanted to be a part of ministering to and loving on the people around us because it's such a hard time ... during the pandemic,” Bredow said. “That is kind of the time we need to reach out to our neighbors and let them know that we're there and that we care."
Phillips said he hopes things will return to normal next year.
Other activities planned this week include school clean-ups, car washes with drive-through prayer, Habitat for Humanity and Agape (Random Acts of Kindness). On Wednesday, a group will build beds for kids with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
Participants can sign up in advance for the days and ministries where they’d like to serve at www.lolmeridian.com or call 601-265-1034.
Teams will meet on the sites each morning where they are to serve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.