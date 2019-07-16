LOVE OUT LOUD: Random acts of kindness flourish in Meridian this week

Jordan Mathis spent Tuesday doing what he loves while helping his community.
“I think there's a need in this community, with the only haircut they get each year,” Mathis said. "So they come back and look forward to that."
Mathis, a barber, is one of hundreds of volunteers participating in Love Out Loud this week.
Love Out Loud began seven years ago as a way for Christians in the community to show the love of Jesus to people in the community. It has grown from about 150 participants the first year, primarily from Northcrest Baptist Church, to more than 800 people and more than 30 churches a year ago.
The weeklong effort, which started Sunday, involves volunteers doing everything from helping teachers prepare for the upcoming school year, to giving haircuts to and needy people, to cleaning up trash on city streets, to simply doing random acts of kindness throughout the community. Participants also share the hope of the gospel with those they come in contact with.
Mathis, who has been coming to L.O.V.E's Kitchen during Love Out Loud for the last three years, says he returns because he feels like it's his duty to serve his community.
“It's meeting people’s needs," he said. "Meeting them where they are and taking care of them.”
Amanda Day, just one recipient of Mathis's generosity, returns to Love Out Loud each year to get her hair washed and cut.
“I am excited because I have been knowing the LOL group for a long time and I know they are really good people,” Day said.
One of those people she enjoys seeing is Hollie Barber, a volunteer.
“Hollie’s my girl, that is like one of my best friends, me and Hollie grew close,” Day said.
Barber's been volunteering at Love Out Loud for the past five years, doing everything from painting nails to making goody bags for people in need. She said she keeps coming back because she feels like God has called her to pitch in.
“I feel like this is something God has to led me to," Barber said. "Until he tells me to stop we are going to keep doing it.”
Another volunteer, Jamie Pouge of Collinsville has been helping during Love Out Loud for the last six years. She returns because she enjoys offering her time and a kind word to those in need.
“Some people need encouragement and a helping hand,” Pouge said.
Love Out Loud continues through the week. On Wednesday, volunteers will attempt to go into every school in Meridian and Lauderdale County and help the teachers and administrators get their facilities ready for the new year. And on Friday, volunteers will hold a special "Water Day" event at Highland Park for more than 600 kids from the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi.
Throughout the week, volunteers will do numerous other service and evangelism related activities.
If you would like to participate just show up one morning at 8 a.m. at Oak Hill Baptist Church - 6201 MS 493, or call 601-265-1034.
More information is available at www.lolmeridian.com.
