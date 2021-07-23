LOVE OUT LOUD: Meridian churches spend the week giving back

Children squirted water guns at each other, glided down inflatable water slides and ate colorful sno-balls.
These were some of the scenes Thursday at Highland Park, which was part of Love Out Loud, a week in which churches around Meridian serve the community.
“So far it’s been really good,” the Rev. Wade Phillips, executive pastor of Northcrest Baptist Church, said on Thursday. “We’ve been able to minister to a lot of people, to serve this community in a lot of different ways.”
Love Out Loud volunteers spent the week washing cars for free, hosting a multi-sports camp for kids at the Boys & Girls Club of East Mississippi, helping schools prepare for the new year and participating in other activities, according to a press release.
Phillips predicted that 600 people would volunteer by the end of the week. He explained his goal for the volunteers and for children in the Boys & Girl Club.
“Our goal is to just to let them see the love of Jesus, let them see the hope of the Gospel, let them see that God loves them, that we love them and just get hope from that,” he said.
On Thursday, the volunteers hosted a Water Day at Highland Park for the Boys & Girls Club.
“It has absolutely been fun,” said Jermaine Harris, the club’s director of operations.
Since Love Out Loud started nine years ago, the volunteers have partnered with the Boys & Girls Club, Harris said.
“We absolutely look forward to the week that they come,” Harris said, “because they absolutely embrace what it is that we do at the club as well bringing their ministry and their gift of giving to all of the youth that we serve here at the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi.”
Thursday began with the Rev. Dan Lanier, senior pastor at Northcrest Baptist Church, giving a sermon to members of the Boys & Girls Club. The children then enjoyed water activities, including slip-and-slide kickball and inflatable water slides.
“I’ve been having fun, meeting new people and it’s a water day, so I’ve been throwing water balloons,” said Jai’azhai Chaney, a Boys & Girls Club member.
She said her favorite parts of the Love Out Loud week have been learning about church and making arts and crafts.
Wilniaya Rice, 13, also enjoyed arts and crafts, including creating crosses with beads and decorating picture frames.
Beau Bredow, the discipleship pastor at Northcrest Baptist Church, was one of the Love Out Loud volunteers.
“The whole purpose is to get the churches in the community to kind of come together — so different denominations, different faiths — and all serve the community of Meridian, because this is where God has us, and so we just want to connect with our community,” Bredow said.
