Love Out Loud kicks off Sunday

The 10th Annual Love Out Loud Meridian is set for next week with hundreds of Christians serving their community and sharing the love of Jesus.
Wade Phillips, Executive Pastor at Northcrest Baptist said there are several new things planned for this year’s event.
“One of the biggest new ministries we will do this year is our grilling ministry,” Phillips said. “One of our church members at Northcrest has created a mobile grill that we will take to different apartment complexes. We will give away free burgers and hot dogs, have a block party for the kids, and take the opportunity to share the gospel with people while we are there. We’ll do that each day of Love Out Loud.”
Love Out Loud will kick off Sunday night, July 17, with a worship service at the Temple Theater in downtown Meridian at 7 p.m. The worship service will include an extended time of prayer focused on violence in the city of Meridian. Local churches from all backgrounds are invited to attend and pray together for our city.
“Our plan Sunday night is to have our regular service at the Temple Theater, and then at the end walk to City Hall for a time of prayer for our city,” Phillips said. “We are finalizing all of the details there, but that is our plan at the moment.”
On Monday, each day will begin at 8 a.m. at Northcrest Baptist Church, with a time of worship, prayer and devotional before volunteers will go out to serve in two dozen mission projects across Meridian and Lauderdale County. Those projects include a sports camp at Highland Park for kids at the Boys and Girls Club, block parties at local apartment complexes, prayer walking local schools and random acts of kindness across the city, among other things.
There will also be worship services Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the Temple Theater. Music will be led by Jordan Grizzard, te worship pastor at Cross Church in Springdale, Arkansas. Marcus Hayes, the pastor at Crossroads Church of the Woodlands in Houston, Texas will preach all three nights.
“Over the last several years, we’ve seen other ministries like this in our community, and we’ve seen Love Out Loud taking place in other communities as well,” Phillips said. “More than anything, we want our community to know the love of God and hear the gospel of Jesus. It’s the best news, and we’ve been given the task of getting that news to everyone. Love Out Loud is one of the ways we think we can do that for our community.”
Love Out Loud began 10 years ago as a way for Christians in this community to show the love of Jesus to people in the community. It has grown from about 150 participants the first year, primarily from Northcrest Baptist Church, to more than 800 people and more than 30 churches.
LOL Meridian is looking for new churches and Christians to participate. If a church or individual wants to participate in this year's Love Out Loud, they can call (601) 265-1034, or send an email to info@lolmeridian.com. For more information, visit lolmeridian.com.
