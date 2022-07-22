Love Out Loud celebrates a decade of giving back

Tyler Smith had a blast volunteering for Love Out Loud’s sports day for kids at Highland Park this week.
As a member of Northcrest Baptist Church, Smith started participating in the community event in the eighth grade, and he’s been a part of it ever since.
“It's just a blessing to come every year,” said Smith, now a 20-year-old communications student at Mississippi State. “We have this tendency to be scared of helping our community, so I’m inspired just to get out here and love these kids, but also build relationships.”
Smith credits Northcrest and Love out Loud for helping him grow as a person as he enters his junior year in college.
“The kids around the community need a positive direction to look to in their life," he said. "That motivates me to volunteer each year.”
For the past 10 years, Love Out Loud has been a staple in Meridian, as volunteers help others through dozens of service projects.
Wade Phillips, the executive pastor of Northcrest, says the motivation to keep Love Out Loud going has been witnessing its impact on the community.
“When we started this years ago, the question we asked ourselves as a church was if we disappeared off North Hills Street, would anyone even notice?” Phillips said.
“God has put us here in Meridian for a reason," Phillips emphasized. "He wants us to make an impact. He wants us to show people the love of God and tell people about the gospel of Jesus, and this is an opportunity for us to do both.”
From 150 participants in the first year to 800 people and more than 30 churches later, Phillips says watching Love Out Loud grow has been amazing.
“Love Out Loud has really expanded to where it's not a Northcrest event anymore. It is the church's event in Meridian, Mississippi, and we really love that about it,” Phillips added.
