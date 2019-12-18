Louin man killed in interstate crash in Meridian

A 29-year-old Louin man was killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning, according to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler.
The crash happened on I-20 West near exit 150 around 8 a.m., Cobler said.
The driver of an 18-wheeler was attempting to pull off the interstate on the left side, when the driver of a car crashed into the back of it, according to Meridian Police Capt. John Griffith.
There were no other injuries.
Authorities have not released the name of the victim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.