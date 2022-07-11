Longtime Eagle Scout leaves a legacy

A person’s life is measured by the people they impact, and Rush Gordon exemplified that with his lifelong work in the community.
Mr. Gordon, who died June 27, influenced many young leaders around Meridian through his longtime mentorship with the Boy Scouts and volunteer work.
“There is not a bigger servant's heart than Mr. Rush Gordon,” said Ken Kercheval, Scout Executive/CEO for Choctaw Boy Scouts of America.
Kercheval said Gordon had a heart of gold and did whatever was needed of him to make his community better.
“Mr. Rush only saw your heart and your soul," Kercheval said. "He didn't see color. It didn't matter who you were. And he was able to bridge that gap through the years. He was an amazing guy, and it’s a loss for this community, but heaven has gained a great person,” Kercheval said.
Gordon spent more than 60 years mentoring young Boy Scouts and serving as a volunteer for the Wesley House Community Center.
“He was a wonderful person, the most gracious and giving person I've worked with,” said Andy Hodges, the community coordinator at Wesley House. "He was one of the godliest men I think I've ever met.”
Hodges said Mr. Gordon was known for his work ethic: if there was a job that needed to be done, he did it.
“You didn't have to worry about asking him to do anything, because it would be done before you could ask," Hodges said. "And even after he retired, he still came back to help wherever he was needed."
“We need role models to show the youth the true value of volunteering,'' Hodges said of Mr. Gordon. “We really need more people like Rush Gordon because his reach to the community was truly impactful.”
Services for Mr. Gordon were held July 1 at Gordon Cemetery in Vimville.
