Local students reflect on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

As they walked the halls of Northeast Lauderdale Middle School on Wednesday, Ananya Matri and her friends carried signs promoting love, peace and racial unity.

“We don’t want violence – we want peace," said the sixth grader, one of many participants in the school's Dr. Martin Luther Jr. parade. "We want everything to be okay in the world."

Ahead of the Monday holiday celebrating the late civil rights leader, students in Rachel Cornish's class reflected on King's legacy, finding different ways to promote his hopeful message.

The students discussed desegregation, racial inequality and social injustice, as well as King's famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

Cornish said said King's work made it possible for her students to attend school with others of different races and backgrounds.

“If MLK didn’t do what he did, we all wouldn’t be able to sit in this classroom,” she said.

That fact resonated with the class.

"What we learned in class about MLK is that he fought for justice," Matri said, adding that she will apply his lessons to her life as an adult.

“Everyone knows that discrimination isn't a good thing," she said. “I think our generation will be different."

Matri's classmate, Kaiden Turner, agreed.

“Dr. King has helped open our eyes to see a lot of things that are going on,” she said.

MLK events in Meridian go virtual After the annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade and gala was cancelled due to a rising numbe…

‘It will take time’

“His impact is never going to be forgotten,” said Mikayla Smith, a Meridian High sophomore. "The dream he had is really ongoing."

Justin Scott said King would be proud of last summer’s protests against police brutality, but not the recent violence at the U.S. Capitol.

“When it comes to Black Lives Matter, I feel like he’d be proud of the fact they didn’t do a violent protest,” Scott said. “That they did it peacefully, because he said violence isn’t the answer.”

Looking ahead, Scott said he feels like his generation’s efforts will make an impact, but noted that change can be slow.

“It will take time, because there is still racism,” he emphasized. “But some people are finally coming around and realizing that everyone is equal.”