Two local high school students are among the winners of the Mississippi regional competition of the 2023 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, the Mississippi Museum of Art has announced.
Presented by the nonprofit organization the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards are the country's longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative students in grades 7–12.
Local students recognized include Iris Barnard, a 10th grader at Meridian High School, who won honorable mention in mixed media for the work titled "Natural Beauty.” Bryn Smith, a junior at Northeast Lauderdale High School, won honorable mention in drawing and illustration for the work titled “Controlled.”
More than 100,000 teens from across the United States and Canada entered more than 300,000 works of art and writing in the competition. In Mississippi, 185 teens from 65 counties across the state received regional honors, including Gold Keys, Silver Keys, honorable mentions and American Visions and Voices nominations from the art museum.
