Several local students were named to the state superintendent’s student advisory council for the 2021-2022 school year.
More than 200 students across the state had to complete the application process. Out of the 76 applications that were submitted, 44 students were selected, media release said. The new students will join 85 students who are returning to the council from the previous school year or who qualified for the council by becoming a semifinalist for the junior Mississippi State Board of Education representative.
Local students named to council include Holley Kiker, Newton County High School, Michael Tvarkunas, Enterprise High School, Mikayla Smith, Meridian High School and Rowan Feasel, Union High School.
The goal of the council is to provide students from different backgrounds, school size and regions in Mississippi the opportunity to share their opinions about educational opportunities and policy in Mississippi with Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. The students will serve as liaisons between MDE and public school students across the state.
“Members of the Student Advisory Council offer tremendous insight about their educational experiences and contribute valuable ideas about how to advance public education in Mississippi,” Wright said. “They are an excellent model for their peers across the state. I am looking forward to meeting the newest cohort and working with them to ensure all students have the support and opportunities they need to be successful.”
Students will meet twice during the school year.
