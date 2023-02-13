Several area students placed in competition at the recent Region 3 Secondary SkillsUSA Contest held at East Central Community College in Decatur.
A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.
A total of 417 students from more than 20 high schools attended the event held in early February at ECCC.
Local SkillsUSA winners included Camden Cooper, Jacob Hostetler, Tyler Shelton and Timothy Davis, all of Southeast Lauderdale High School, second place in the Team Works competition; Bryan Hopkins, Macey Irby, Lindy Williams and Nevyn Pierce, all of Northeast Lauderdale High School, third place in Team Works; and Larry Murphy of Northeast Lauderdale High School, third place in carpentry.
Area winners included Dallas Bozeman, third place in automotive service technology, and Lucas Bryan, third place in welding, both students at the Philadelphia/Neshoba County Vo-Tech Center; Jacarrio Anderson, first place in carpentry, Treyon Sledge, second place in masonry, and Brayla Rupert, second place in prepared speech, all three students at Noxubee County Vo-Tech Center in Macon.
