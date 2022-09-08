Local students will receive more career guidance in school thanks to an expansion of the state's career coach program.
The $8M project, announced last week by AccelerateMS, is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which aims to connect and prepare high school students for Mississippi’s most in-demand careers.
As a result of the investment, Mississippi’s career coach program will increase by 500% from 25 coaches to approximately 150 coaches across the state.
Pending finalization, money will be awarded to seven grantee organizations, which are slated to hire and deploy career coaches to approximately 125 schools covering 75 school districts in 51 Mississippi counties.
Local schools expected to receive career coaches include Meridian High School, Southeast Lauderdale, West Lauderdale, Newton High School and Kemper County High.
“We believe that access to one-on-one career coaching will open the eyes of Mississippi high school students to the kinds of high-tech, high-skill jobs available,” said AccelerateMS Executive Director Ryan Miller in a news release. “We’ve seen this model create a positive impact in communities across the state and believe that with support from elected officials and business and industry members, this program will continue to make that impact and grow it exponentially.”
“Through the work of local leaders in Northeast Mississippi and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, our state has built a career coaching model that is transforming the future for students in our K-12 system,” said Gov. Tate Reeves.
“This dramatic expansion is a direct investment in the future of thousands of Mississippi students and will impact our state for decades to come.”
Although the coaches will be embedded inside the school districts, they will not be local school or district employees. Career coaches will report to AccelerateMS and will focus solely on interacting with students to improve outcomes in the planning and pursuit of careers.
