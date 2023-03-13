Local MSU Alumni chapter honored

Photo courtesy MSU Alumni Association

Lisa Riley, president of the Clarke County Chapter of the Mississippi State University Alumni Association, is shown with a Silver Cowbell (next to the Egg Bowl Trophy) the local chapter received at the 2023 Leadership Conference recently held at the Hunter Henry Center on the MSU campus in Starkville. The weekend event began with the Chapter and Volunteer Awards Reception, which recognizes honor chapters, cowbell winners and volunteer awards. The Chapter Recognition Program awards outstanding chapters each year according to their membership and achievement within the Honor Chapter Point System. Gold, Silver and Bronze distinctions are presented to the top three chapters in each of the association’s five existing categories. Honors awards are also given to qualifying, high-achieving chapters. The Clarke County Chapter is now the recipient of two Silver and two Bronze Cowbells in recognition of outstanding service and membership achievement.