People 75 years and older and health care workers can now schedule an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at medical clinics in several East Mississippi counties.
EC HealthNet Family Health Center in Meridian, Family Medical Center Group of Union and The Medical Group of Quitman are now scheduling vaccinations appointments and will start vaccinating residents on Tuesday, according to Rush Health Systems. Local residents must make an appointment to be vaccinated.
The Mississippi State Department of Health also released a list of hospitals and health clinics in Mississippi that have signed up to be vaccination providers. Neshoba General in Philadelphia was one of the providers on the list. Residents can visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12232.pdf to find the phone numbers of the providers.
People can also be vaccinated at one of Mississippi’s drive-thru vaccination sites. Those interested in being vaccinated at one of these sites should visit covidvaccine.umc.edu or call (877) 978-6453 to make an appointment.
People 75 years or older, health care workers and nursing home staff can use these drive-thru vaccination sites.
Mississippi reported on Monday 1,227 new cases of the coronavirus and 19 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 240,309 cases and 5,186 deaths.
MSDH reported 20 new COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County, leading to a total of 5,510 cases since March. The county reported no additional deaths; 174 deaths have been reported in the county since March.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: Seven new cases; 1,322 cases since March. No additional deaths; 60 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 11 new cases; 1,780 total cases. No additional deaths; 41 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: three new cases; 741 total cases. No additional deaths; 19 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: nine new cases; 3,221 total cases. No additional deaths; 148 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 182,103 people have recovered from COVID-19 as of January 3. The department also reported that there are 221 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
On Monday, MSDH reported that 55,399 people in Mississippi have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.