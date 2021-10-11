A head-on collision on Highway 39 Sunday left one dead and injured another.

In a statement Monday, Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore said Vance Miller, 36, of Lauderdale, was driving south on Highway 39 at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday when his Buick LeSabre collided with a Ford F150 driven by 62-year-old Meridian resident William Burcham.

“Vance Miller received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene,” Moore said in a press release.

Burcham was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries, Moore said.

The crash is being investigated by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

