Meridian police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a May 22 shooting death at Western Gardens.
Jatyler Bester, 21, of Meridian was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of Trayquan Grace, 21, Meridian Police Department Det. Rochester Anderson said. The shooting took place around 9 p.m. on May 22 at Western Gardens, according to Anderson.
Anderson said after the two men had a short conversation relating to some stolen items, Bester shot Grace before leaving the scene. Grace died from a gunshot wound, Anderson said.
Anderson said Bester was taken into custody Monday after video footage showed him at the scene. Bester had an initial court appearance on Monday and waived his preliminary hearing.
Anderson said the case is under investigation and others could face additional charges.
Bester is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $175,000 bond.
