Local films premiere during 'Hollywood in Meridian' Friday at the Temple Theater

A slate of independent films will premiere at the Temple Theater on Friday.
Artists from Rosebud Productions LLC and Nostalgic Musiq Productions are hosting "Hollywood in Meridian", a red carpet event featuring an array of short films. The event will take place on Friday at the Temple Theater from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Tia Hall, the owner and founder of Rosebud Productions LLC, said four short films and a pilot of a web series will be shown. The films are a mix of various genres such as thrillers, comedies and romances.
The four films are "Confess, CLOSE, and OTIS and TAHKSIC. Hall produced a pilot called TAHKSIC as well as "Confess" and "OTIS." Randy Wayne Jr. produced "Malevolence" while Keith Davis’s film is called "CLOSE."
"Confess" won Best International Short Film at the Hollywood Art and Movie Awards and "TAHKSIC" won for best comedy at the Jackson Film Festival.
The films feature Hall, as well as founders of Nostalgic Musiq, Wayne Jr. and Davis and other local actors and actresses.
Hall said the films, which will be shown to the public for the first time, are all unique.
"All of them are just their own, very original," she said. "And I think they are very fresh as well."
Davis described the event as a perfect opportunity for people with similar interests to put on an event that the community can be a part of.
"It's good to see team effort and togetherness," he said. "And we wanted to make sure we promoted that in the form of entertainment."
The trio said the next step is to take their films to other cities.
“I feel like it's a great opportunity...to see something like this being done right here in Meridian, Mississippi,” Hall said.
More information:
Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/hollywood-in-meridian-tickets-166088. Tickets cost $12 online and $15 on the night of the event.
