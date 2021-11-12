Local events honor service members on Veterans Day

A host of events throughout Meridian and Lauderdale County were held Thursday to honor service men and women on Veterans Day.
At the Lauderdale County Courthouse, county officials partnered with veterans from VFW Post 12124 to recognize and honor military service members by raising the flag at the newly completed Veterans Memorial.
Kyle Rutledge, who serves as president of the board of supervisors, said Lauderdale County was indebted to veterans for their service to the nation. On behalf of the board, he said he wanted to thank those who served.
“I want to thank everyone for joining us today, and just looking up at that flag and it blowing in the wind, if it don’t give you chill bumps,” he said. “I’m so proud to live in this country that we live in, so blessed. A lot of people take that for granted, but we’re just so blessed to live in this country, and I’m just glad we were able to put these names here under this flag that they served under. They provided the ultimate sacrifice to God and to their country. And I thank all of you for your service. On behalf of the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors, thank you.”
VFW Post 12124 Presentation Chairman Danny Smith said it was an honor for VFW members to be able to dedicate the flag at the new Veterans Monument.
“As one of the highlights of our community service and youth activity programs, it is a great pleasure for us to be able to present to you the symbol of our great republic,” he said. “To you county supervisors, we ask only that you always respect, and if necessary, defend this great and beautiful flag even at the risk of your own lives for the nation’s cause.”
At the annual Veterans Day program at City Hall, keynote speaker Capt. Timothy Moore, who serves as Commanding Officer at NAS Meridian, said veterans come from different backgrounds, perform different roles and do different things, but one aspect of service is the same for them all.
“I would like to highlight for us today an aspect of military service that is common to all veterans, every single day of their service to our nation,” he said. “This thread runs throughout the fabric of all military service, and it is commitment.”
Moore said every service member pledges and oath to uphold the Constitution and defend it. That pledge, he said, isn’t dependent on what party is in office or what decisions are made. The oath is to the foundation of America and the principles that all are created equal and have unalienable rights.
“For the past 234 years, our nation has enjoyed the benefits of the United States Constitution,” he said. “It has survived periods of turmoil, unrest and civil war, and it has become stronger with amendments that afforded rights to all citizens of our nation regardless of race, gender or creed.”
The oath veterans take when they enter military service is a lifelong commitment to the founding ideals of the United States, Moore said. It is a selfless commitment to put the good of others before themselves.
“I say to the veterans here today, thank you for your service,” he said. “Each of you is a great example of selfless commitment to our freedom and democracy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.