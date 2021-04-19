Local educators weigh in on state pay raise

Veteran educator Linda Hopson is pleased that she'll be getting a raise this summer.
She just wishes it didn't take the COVID-19 pandemic to make people realize her value.
“I want people to understand that what we do is not just show up and punch a clock everyday," said Hopson, who teaches at T.J. Harris Upper Elementary. "We are here for the children and for the whole child."
“I hate that it had to took a pandemic for them to realize the value of teachers,” she added. “I'm thankful for the pay raise...We deserve it and we are worth it."
In March, state legislators approved a raise for teachers and teacher assistants starting in July. The raise includes a $1,000 annual hike for veteran teachers, while new teachers will see an annual increase of $1,100, according to the Mississippi Department of Education.
Before the raise, teachers with no experience earned a state average of $35,890 as a starting salary. The new raise will allow teachers with a bachelor's degree and no experience to earn a starting salary of $37,000.
Those with a master’s degree will earn a starting salary of $39,280, those with a specialist degree will earn a starting salary of $40,444 and those with a doctorate will earn a starting salary of $41,608.
Hopson, who's been teaching for 15 years, is thankful she has a spouse to help with the household income. But she knows that other teachers aren’t as lucky. Some colleagues work extra jobs to supplement their income, she said.
Balancing a full time career as an educator with part time work can be challenging, she said.
“You already have to two to three jobs because when you get off from work, your job doesn’t end," she said. "You take home a lot of things."
T.J. Harris Lower Elementary School teacher Tameka Drummond, who has been teaching for 11 years, became a teacher to help children, not just for the pay.
Drummond, who has children, has considered getting a second job to bring in more income.
“The salary I'm getting, I don’t think that it's enough," she said. "But I do what I have to do for my family."
“I am still grateful for the teacher pay raise," she emphasized. "I just hope that in the future, we could get more."
Clarkdale teacher Angie Wilkinson said the raise may encourage younger educators to enter the field.
“This is a good thing," said Wilkinson, who has been teaching for 15 years. "I think this is going to be more comparable to other states...it may encourage others to go into the education field.”
Better pay may help the state address the teacher shortage, she said.
“I think the teacher shortage has really caused some problems,” she said. “I think that they realized for them to be able to replace teachers, they've got to offer something."
“We need this raise, not just to help us, but to help our economy in Mississippi and in Meridian," she said.
Drew Watson teaches government, economic and social studies at Clarkdale High School.
He's been teaching for three years.
“It's great – especially for younger teachers getting into the profession and being able to get a pay raise so soon,” he said. “And I feel really good for the veteran teachers who have asked for it for a long time."
Like Hopson, he thinks the COVID-19 pandemic proves the value of educators.
“If they needed reason for a raise, this year is probably a pretty good blueprint of an explanation why,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.