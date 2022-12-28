Local 'Bulldogs' donate food items

Submitted photo

Members of the Clarke County Chapter of the Mississippi State University Alumni Association are doing their part to help feed those in need during the holiday season. The local “Bulldogs” are shown with various canned goods and other food items recently presented to the Clarke County Baptist Association in Quitman for distribution. From left are Lacia Donald, Lisa Riley (chapter president), Sandie Blackwell (secretary/treasurer) and Bubby Johnston (publicity). Riley said the food drive is just one of several community projects adopted by the local MSU alumni. The Clarke County Baptist Association is located at 100 North Jackson Avenue, Quitman, MS 39355. For more information, contact Bethany Morgan, 601-776-6748 or email cbcquitman@yahoo.com.