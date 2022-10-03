Lizelia Road project nearly complete

A bridge replacement project on Lizelia Road is nearing completion with the road expected back open as soon as this week.
Lauderdale County Road Manager Rush Mayatt said Monday the road could be open Wednesday or shortly thereafter. Contractors were scheduled to lay a base layer of asphalt Tuesday and then come back Wednesday for the top layer.
After the top layer is down, Mayatt said, the road can be opened back up for traffic. Safety features, such as reflectors and having the lines painted, would come later.
The project, which involved replacing a bridge with a concrete box culvert, has forced residents to find alternate routes for more than a year.
