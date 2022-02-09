Lizelia Road project moves forward

Work on Lizelia Road is moving forward with the relocation of a 16-inch sewer main. The project, which is being completed by Hemphill Construction Company, is estimated to wrap up in 2-3 weeks.
Once the sewer main is completed, contractors with Joe McGee Construction will be heading to the site to rebuild the bridge.
The Lizelia Road project has been ongoing since spring of last year, with both Lauderdale County and the City of Meridian working to get the road back open to the public. The bridge repair is a county project; however, the city-owned sewer main needed to be relocated before the bridge work could begin.
In November, the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors agreed to pay 50% of the sewer main relocation costs from the county’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act money.
