LIVING HISTORY: Rose Hill Cemetery Tour returns Saturday

Cemeteries can tell us a lot about our communities and the iconic people who lived, worked, and were buried here. The 12th Annual Rose Hill Costumed Tour is no exception.
On Saturday, Sept. 25. beginning at 7 p.m. guests will hear stories of those buried within the cemetery gates – those who helped to make “The Queen City” what she is today, along with a few scoundrels and even the King and Queen of the Romani Gypsies, said Anne McKee, the tour director.
“As guests enter the gates at the historic Rose Hill Cemetery this year they will be greeted by members of the Rose Hill Company,” McKee said. “These people are local historians and storytellers who dress in period costumes and portray people was are buried in the cemetery.”
McKee said the first stop this year will “knock you out.” She said the story has been told before, but without the drama.
“It’s about a young woman that wanted to be buried in her Victorian wedding dress, which was pink,” McKee said. “We searched for a pink wedding dress and Meridian Little Theatre had one and let us borrow the dress.”
Did you know that instead of living in a city named Meridian, it could very well have been Ragsdale City or Ballwin? That’s just another one of the interesting facts guests can discover when they hear the story of founders Lewis A. Ragsdale and John T. Ball, according to history.
“According to research, Ragsdale and Ball were feuding founders and would not even share their plat maps when they were laying out city streets,” McKee said. “So, if you run into a bank or weird intersection you have met Mr. Ball and Mr. Ragsdale. Mr. Ball opened up a country store and post office, and Mr. Ragsdale put in a bar and hotel right near the railroad.
“They couldn’t even decide on the name of the settlement,” McKee said. “Mr. Ragsdale suggested Ragsdale City and Mr. Ball suggested Ballwin. Eventually the railroad got tired of the arguing and named it Meridian.”
McKee said there was no tour last year because of COVID-19.
After weighing the pros and cons – would it hurt or help the community to have it this year, the board decided to continue with the tour.
“We are going to suggest masks, but it is up to each individual. We will have smaller groups this year. Instead of 20 in a group we will only have ten, just so people won’t be right in each others face.”
Ed and Carol Welch are no strangers to the cemetery tour, but the couple will add “performer” to their association with the event this year. They will recreate the roles of William S. and Francis Patton, residents of Lauderdale that were laid to rest in the historic cemetery many years ago.
In an interesting plot twist, Patton happens to be Welch’s great grandfather. Patton lived in Sumter County, Alabama, where he served as a state representative and Brigadier General in the military before moving to Lauderdale Springs.
When William and Francis moved to Lauderdale, they created a resort there which the Welches still operate today.
Ed Welch says they learned a great deal more local history as they researched the Pattons.
“It was mind-boggling to learn even more than we already knew about the history of Lauderdale County,” he said.
While Carol Welch was hesitant initially, she wanted to support her husband in her depiction of Francis, Patton’s wife.
“We chose costumes to reflect the innkeeper aspect, since we own the same resort,” she said. “Our period costumes are very close to our own identities, much more so than the political or military aspect of the Pattons.”
Characters:
• Welcome by Mrs. Augustus Wagner, the original owner of Rose Hill Property, Portrayed by Anne McKee.
• The story of Mrs. Leila Williams Smith (buried in her wedding dress with violinist, minister, husband and bride maids (Portrayed by Stage 2 students with Tom Fair as minister).
• John Ball, founder of Meridian by Michael Edwards.
• A nurse from Kings Daughters Consumption Hospital by Lisa Mercer.
• Charles Rubush portrayed by his great-great grandson, Ward Calhoun.
• Sheriff N.E. Cannady, portrayed by Brandon Harper tells the story of the last two men hanged at Lauderdale County Courthouse.
• Mrs. Charles Read portrayed by Brenda Stewart –– tells the powerful love story of people who lived through the Civil War.
• Greg Hatcher portrays his great-great uncle, who was killed during the 1906 Cyclone and served Meridian as Police Chief Nelson at the time.
• Carol Sue Wiggins and Donna P. Colburn portray mother/daughter ( Mrs. Virginia Shackleford and Mary Wynn, the daughter). They strive to solve a mystery inscription found on the grave.
• Gypsy & Ted Hennington portray the King and Queen of Gypsies.
• Brad Hampton portrays Lewis Ragsdale, the founder of Meridian.
• Margaret Remy as the mother of Meridian's only astronaut, Richard H. Truly.
• Stage 2 students tell the story of The Burning of Meridian in 1864.
• Scott Farmer as Anthony Frank Kohnbecker, famous baseball player.
• Ed and Carol Welch as Ed's great-great-grandfather, Col. William S. Patton.
Laura Hyche contributed reporting.
